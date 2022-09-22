Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.31. 113,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

