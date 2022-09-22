Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $327.00 at Evercore ISI

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $333.00 to $327.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.58.

Public Storage stock opened at $301.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Public Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

