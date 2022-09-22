PUBLISH Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.48 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $133,783.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,442.54 or 1.00080526 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005731 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00063664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

