PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $29.20

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $25.84. PureTech Health shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 170 shares.
PRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
