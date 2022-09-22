Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,348 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 158,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 42,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE PPT opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
