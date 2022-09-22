Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,348 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

PPT opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.