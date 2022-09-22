Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.73. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$5.10 and a one year high of C$37.42.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion.

In related news, Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total transaction of C$983,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 934,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,192,056.29.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

