Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion.
In related news, Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total transaction of C$983,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 934,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,192,056.29.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
