Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on X. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

United States Steel stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 2.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

