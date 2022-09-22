Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Increased by Analyst

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a report released on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

