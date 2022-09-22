QANplatform 1-Day Volume Tops $150,838.00 (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. QANplatform has a market cap of $33.68 million and $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform was first traded on May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

