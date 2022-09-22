Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.09.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

