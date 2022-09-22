Quantis Network Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $7,442.12 and approximately $20.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00128420 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00544263 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00886111 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Quantis Network Coin Profile
Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.
Quantis Network Coin Trading
