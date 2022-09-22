Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $10.34 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $16,426.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,511.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00150727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00278116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00731892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005410 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,595,175 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

