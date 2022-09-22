QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 8.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 291,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,088,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,228,040 shares of company stock worth $14,795,298. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 225,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

