Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 8,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,270. The stock has a market cap of $294.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Radiant Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.