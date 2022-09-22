Radio Caca Trading Down 33.5% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004826 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000362 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00032606 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

