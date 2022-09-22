Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Radius Health Stock Performance

RDUS stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 507.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

See Also

