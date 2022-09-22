Ramifi Protocol (RAM) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Ramifi Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ramifi Protocol has a total market cap of $150,247.00 and approximately $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ramifi Protocol Profile

Ramifi Protocol was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken. Ramifi Protocol’s official website is ramifi.org.

Buying and Selling Ramifi Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

