Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$57.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teck Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.9 %

TECK stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.