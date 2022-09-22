Raymond James Trims Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Target Price to C$2.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.05.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,577. The stock has a market cap of C$365.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.96.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at C$555,179.30. In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,746.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

