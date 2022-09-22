Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $9.88 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 897,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,052,184. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

