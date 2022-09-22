Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 216,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 61,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.98. 77,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,465. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

