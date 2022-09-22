Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Chubb by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,265,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.21. 24,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,803. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

