Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 15.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.72. 46,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

