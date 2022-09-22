Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 11,564 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.32. 279,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,466,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

