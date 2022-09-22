Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,665 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Intel by 829.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 68,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 61,153 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.7% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 86,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

Intel stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 1,247,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,576,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

