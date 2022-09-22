Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,075 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 849,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,124,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

