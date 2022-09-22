Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 37,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 93,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 18,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 30,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

