RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 89,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.8 %

Mastercard stock opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.54. The company has a market cap of $294.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.