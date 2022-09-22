RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

ISRG stock opened at $193.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

