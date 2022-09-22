RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $188.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.25. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.75.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

