RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $376,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

NYSE O opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

