RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $285.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $286.22 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.67 and its 200-day moving average is $404.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

