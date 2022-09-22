RB Capital Management LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,524,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,429,000 after acquiring an additional 707,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,558,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,274 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

