RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tri-Continental worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TY. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 223,476 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 178,010 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 137.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 52,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Trading Down 1.0 %

Tri-Continental stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $35.91.

Tri-Continental Announces Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.