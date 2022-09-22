RB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.41.

NYSE:NOW opened at $401.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 441.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.39 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

