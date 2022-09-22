RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Target by 16.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Target by 7.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 36.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Target by 107.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 10,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its position in Target by 59.1% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.03 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.