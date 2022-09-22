Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Newell Brands (NWL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) in the last few weeks:

9/14/2022 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00.

9/7/2022 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00.

8/3/2022 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 73,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,864. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. CX Institutional bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

