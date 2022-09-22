Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

