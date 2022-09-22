Release Project Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $650,438.09 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Release Project Profile

Release Project (CRYPTO:REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

