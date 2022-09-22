Render Token (RNDR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.48 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $117.97 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00130957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00717999 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00874060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is render.x.io. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

