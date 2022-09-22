Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Renovacor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Renovacor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Renovacor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of RCOR opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Renovacor has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Renovacor, Inc. ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Renovacor as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

