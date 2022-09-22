Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $15.17. Replimune Group shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 6 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Replimune Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.79 and a quick ratio of 19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 806,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 89,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

