Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Provention Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a report released on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

