Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.41. 1,330,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after acquiring an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $247,878,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

