Retirement Planning Group Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV remained flat at $75.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

