Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Reunion Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGDFF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Reunion Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

