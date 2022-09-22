Revain (REV) 1-Day Volume Tops $908,159.00

Revain (REV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Revain has a market cap of $70.66 million and approximately $908,159.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 127.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

