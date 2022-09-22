Reviewing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stem alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 19.44 -$101.21 million ($0.74) -21.72 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($7.29) -0.58

Stem has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stem has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stem and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 4 0 2.80 ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 35.12%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 243.64%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem 13.48% 2.83% 1.47% ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07%

Summary

Stem beats ESS Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.