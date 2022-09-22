Reviewing Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) and Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN)

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) and Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trinity Industries and Rail Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rail Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Industries presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Trinity Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trinity Industries is more favorable than Rail Vision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries 9.06% 3.74% 0.61% Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Trinity Industries and Rail Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.1% of Trinity Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Trinity Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinity Industries and Rail Vision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries $1.52 billion 1.28 $182.00 million $1.73 13.63 Rail Vision $890,000.00 14.17 -$10.22 million N/A N/A

Trinity Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rail Vision.

Summary

Trinity Industries beats Rail Vision on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 106,970 owned or leased railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. The company offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. It also offers rail vision big data services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

